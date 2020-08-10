PVCC to hold virtual graduation and drive-through celebration Aug. 17

Piedmont Virginia Community College in Albemarle County (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By John Early | August 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 12:29 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC) will be holding its 47th Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2020 next week.

The virtual event will get underway at 2 p.m. Monday, August 17. Senator Mark Warner will deliver the keynote message. There will also be messages from students, faculty, and staff, as well as PVCC President Frank Friedman.

The drive-through celebration will then go from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the main campus.

Events will be streamed via YouTube Live, and can be viewed at https://cloud.name-coach.com/pvcc-spring-2020-virtual-commencement

More information about the virtual commencement can be found at www.pvcc.edu/graduation-2020.

