Perseid meteor shower peaks this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks in the night sky this week.
The Perseid meteor shower peaks on August 11 and 12, when people could see up to 100 meteors per hour under ideal conditions (probably less than 100 per hour in most spots).
There’s two important factors which determine how many meteors you may see during a meteor shower - the cloud cover and the moon phase. Clouds may block the view of meteors and light from the moon may obscure some meteors from being visible.
This year the moon will be just past the quarter phase, which will not be nearly as problematic as last year when there was a full moon during the peak of the Perseids. It is expected to be partly cloudy on Tuesday night in Central Virginia, which should allow Virginians to see a fair number of meteors.
TIME TO WATCH
Wednesday morning in the hours before sunrise will be the best time to see the meteor shower. You can see the Perseid meteors by looking East before sunrise.
The best place to see meteors will be away from city lights, because city lights can also obscure the view of meteors.
You may be able to see some Perseid meteors each night for the next 3 nights.
If you want to hold out for an even better meteor shower in 2020, the Geminid meteor shower in mid-December is also one of the best of the year and happens during a new moon this year.
