Literacy Volunteers citizenship classes see increased enrollment during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville organization is seeing an increase in enrollment for citizenship classes during the pandemic, and they say holding them online is the cause.
Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville and Albemarle County moved the citizenship classes online, holding them via Zoom, in response to the pandemic. The shift forced them to cut class time in half. That, and the fact that students no longer have to worry about finding child care, has led to an increase in interest and enrollment from the community.
“One of my favorite parts about the change has been that we’ve now got a number of spouses taking the class together,” Literacy Volunteers Citizenship Coordinator Catherine McCall said. “That actually happened our first Monday night, one of the students chimed in and said, ‘My husband is here can he join us?‘”
The group is keeping classes online for now, but the Literacy Volunteers headquarters is open by appointment. The organization is also opening up classrooms on-site to students who may not have reliable access to internet at home.
“So, a student can come in and sit in front of the webcam and take Catherine’s class if they don’t have the technology at home,” Literacy Volunteers Community Engagement Specialist Heather Tebbenhoff said. “That’s the way that we’re trying to really help make sure that even though we’re offering most things virtually, that our students still have those opportunities.”
For more information on how to get involved as a student or volunteer instructor, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.