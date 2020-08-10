JMU suspends fall sports competition

The good news is that our medical protocol was working. We tested 353 student-athletes and coaches across all sports beginning in early July with two asymptomatic positive cases. We were able to quarantine those individuals and an additional 15 student-athletes identified through contact tracing. All of those individuals safely returned to team activities upon expiration of their quarantine. We had no active, positive COVID-19 cases in our department at the time of sport suspension. As we transition into training mode as the academic semester begins, I’m encouraged by these results and the implications for maintaining safety on JMU’s campus. I commend Associate Athletic Director Tom Kuster, Team Physician Dr. Cameron Straughn and the entire integrated health and sport performance team for their diligent work in creating and maintaining a safe environment.