Hundreds attend free COVID-19 testing event at Church of the Incarnation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The parking lot of the Church of the Incarnation was packed Monday evening for free coronavirus testing.
Several groups, including UVA Health and the Thomas Jefferson Health District hosted the event at the church, located at 1465 Incarnation Drive.
This is one of several testing events the groups have conducted over the past few months. Monday evening, hundreds of people turned out. Health workers attribute the high turn out to testing events last week being cancelled due to the weather, as well as a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Amy Mathers, an infectious disease physician and microbiologist at the University of Virginia, recommends people get tested right now only if they experience symptoms.
“Symptomatic testing is the most important testing and the highest priority right now for our community. And so, if you’re just concerned that you maybe have an exposure or you want to see what testing is like, this probably isn’t the place for you, so that you make sure not to take a slot from someone who really needs testing,” Dr. Mathers said.
UVA Health hosts two free testing events weekly, Mondays at the Church of the Incarnation and Tuesdays at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church. Both events run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. More info can be found on UVA Health’s web site.
