Building Heat Wave. Daily Chances for Storms

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
By Eric Pritchett | August 10, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT - Updated August 10 at 6:59 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid conditions will highlight the next couple of days this week, with daily chances of storms during the afternoon and evening. A heat wave for many through Wednesday. An approaching cool front will stall near the region Wednesday. The mid to late week, will bring a better opportunity for more showers and storms. As a result of recent rain, localized flooding will remain a threat this week. Temperatures back down into the 80s for the late week. More storms are expected over the weekend.

Tonight: Stray T-shower. Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows 65 to 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s.Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Variable clouds, humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Variable clouds, warm and humid. Showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Few storms possible. Highs upper 80s.

