Building Heat Wave. Daily Chances for Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid conditions will highlight the next couple of days this week, with daily chances of storms during the afternoon and evening. A heat wave for many through Wednesday. An approaching cool front will stall near the region Wednesday. The mid to late week, will bring a better opportunity for more showers and storms. As a result of recent rain, localized flooding will remain a threat this week. Temperatures back down into the 80s for the late week. More storms are expected over the weekend.