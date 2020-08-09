“Spread the Love” donation drives hopes to collect 20,000 pounds of peanut butter for BRAFB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB), like many food banks across the nation, is working to meet an overwhelming need. They’re asking for one product in particular that’s often forgotten about in donation drives: peanut butter.
The “Spread the Love” event, a partnership with the food bank and Kroger, is working to collect 20,000 pounds of peanut butter and other nut spreads. BRAFB’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Karen Ratzlaff says peanut butter is one of the most needed food pantry items, especially as children head back to school.
“Regardless of the types of school kids are going to be in, virtual or in person, they need good protein and good food to sustain them. We think of food as the first school supply for children,” Ratzlaff said.
The drive will continue until August 31. Donation bins are located at Kroger locations in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area. Monetary donations are also accepted online.
