Pizza restaurant in Staunton adapts to help community after flooding

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - As the Staunton community continues to assess the damage from all the flooding, the Shenandoah Pizza & Taphouse has adapted to help those in need.
“We both just kind of broke down and said ‘you know, what can we do to help?‘” Shendoah Pizza & Taphouse Owner Brent Schoenduby said.
He knew the community was in need, so switched gears to make as many pizzas as possible.
“We’re making as many pizzas as we possibly can and we’re taking them out to all the businesses that did suffer from the flood and the damage,” Schoenduby said.
Considering his restaurant wasn’t affected by the flooding and was going to be open anyways, he knew he could help those who weren’t as fortunate. Schoenduby says he will continue making the pizzas as long as his restaurant has the supplies.
“We’re already at about 40 so we’ll probably hit 100 or so I would guess by the end of the day, so until we run out of cheese then we’ll have to stop.”
The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but Schoenduby says his restaurant will continue to help the community as long as it is needed.
