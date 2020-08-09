Mayor of the City of Staunton reacts to flooding as damage is assessed

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In the aftermath of the flooding in Staunton, the city government has been working around the clock to assess the damage.
As of now there are no estimates on how much the damages will cost or how long it will take the city to recover. Mayor Andrea Oakes witnessed the devestation firsthand and says the flooding was unlike anything she has ever seen before.
“The waters were so intense they were pulling up parts of the bricks out of sidewalks,” Oakes said. “It was splitting concrete and it had such force and power that it has caused quite a bit of devastation.”
Mayor Oakes also asks people who aren’t part of clean up crews for businesses to stay away from the damages until first responders can determine what is safe.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they emerge.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.