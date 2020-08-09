Heat and humidity builds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early fog has given way to sunshine Today. A southerly flow will allow temperatures and humidity to rise. Real feel conditions could reach 100°. There is a chance for an isolated shower and storm Today and Monday. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will increase our storm chances by mid week. As the front stalls, we will have daily chances for late afternoon and evening storms. Take it easy and have a great and safe day !