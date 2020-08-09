Heat and humidity builds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early fog has given way to sunshine Today. A southerly flow will allow temperatures and humidity to rise. Real feel conditions could reach 100°. There is a chance for an isolated shower and storm Today and Monday. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will increase our storm chances by mid week. As the front stalls, we will have daily chances for late afternoon and evening storms. Take it easy and have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, hot and humis with an isolated storm, High: around 90
Tonight: Isolated evening storm, partly cloudy with fog, Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, with a stray storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70
