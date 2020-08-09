Building Heat Wave and More Storms This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much of the region enjoyed a dry, storm free Sunday afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will highlight the next few days of the new week, with daily chances of storms during the afternoon and evening. A heat wave for many through Wednesday. An approaching cool front will stall near the region Wednesday. The mid to late week, will bring a better opportunity for more showers and storms. As a result of recent rain, localized flooding will remain a threat this week.