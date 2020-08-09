Building Heat Wave and More Storms This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much of the region enjoyed a dry, storm free Sunday afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will highlight the next few days of the new week, with daily chances of storms during the afternoon and evening. A heat wave for many through Wednesday. An approaching cool front will stall near the region Wednesday. The mid to late week, will bring a better opportunity for more showers and storms. As a result of recent rain, localized flooding will remain a threat this week.
Tonight: Early stray t-shower. Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows 65 to 70.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray PM storm. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.
Friday: Variable clouds, warm and humid. Showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.
