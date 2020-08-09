Black Youth Action Committee of Charlottesville shuts down intersection for Black Joy Fest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Youth activists shut down the Preston and Grady Avenue intersection to dance, sing, and share a message: “Black Lives Matter.”
The Black Youth Activist Committee spearheaded the city’s first “Black Joy” block party – encouraing young people to stand up and speak out.
“The purpose of our group is to get young black youth in Charlottesville trained to lead the community with direct actions,” said Zyahna Bryant, one of the committee’s organizers.
Zaneyah Bryant also helped organize the event. She’s fourteen years-old.
“Our goal is to reach out to more youth and get them involved in activism and community organizing. And get them to voice stuff about, you know, their rights and how they should feel in their own city and town,” Bryant said. “Because these are our streets and we should be able to feel how we want to feel in our streets and our town.”
People of all ages came to hear from the committee about how to be better allies in the community.
“Please pay attention to school board meetings and pay attention to the policies that are being passed by our local elected officials,” Zyahna Bryant said.
Atendees played games, danced and enjoyed free food. Masks and social distancing were strongly encouraged.
