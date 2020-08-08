Low Storm Chances Sunday. Hotter Days Ahead

By Eric Pritchett | August 8, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated August 8 at 5:47 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much of the region enjoyed a dry, storm free Saturday afternoon. Sunday will turn hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Once again, most of the region dry, but a few isolated storms possible during the afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will highlight next week, with daily chances of storms during the afternoon and evening. A heat wave for many through Wednesday. The mid to late week, will likely bring a better opportunity for more widespread showers and storms.

Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows 65 to 70 degrees by dawn.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s.Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.

Friday: Variable clouds, warm and humid. Showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.

