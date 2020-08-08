Low Storm Chances Sunday. Hotter Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much of the region enjoyed a dry, storm free Saturday afternoon. Sunday will turn hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Once again, most of the region dry, but a few isolated storms possible during the afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will highlight next week, with daily chances of storms during the afternoon and evening. A heat wave for many through Wednesday. The mid to late week, will likely bring a better opportunity for more widespread showers and storms.