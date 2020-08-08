Less Stormy Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While not totally storm free, the weekend is drier than the last few days. Mainly isolated storms in the afternoon, but most remain dry. It will turn hotter, highs upper 80s Saturday and near or just above 90 on Sunday. Hot and humid conditions will carry into next week, with another heat wave building. During the afternoons and evening scattered storms to develop.
Saturday: Morning fog and low clouds. Partly sunny, warm and humid. Isolated shower/storm possible this afternoon and evening. Highs mid to upper 80s.
Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, lows 65 to 70 degrees by dawn.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s.Lows around 70.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.
Friday: Variable clouds, Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.