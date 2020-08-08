Crozet family fights back against Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority plan to build new water pump

RWSA says that eminent domain could be an option but it’s their last resort and they are looking to impact private property as little as possible. In response to this proposition, Clark has started a petition to stop the pump altogether or to move it to a different location. As of now there is no final decision on a site, but RWSA says there should be a decision within the next six months. Clark says if their land is impacted it will affect their family business and they have no plans to give in.