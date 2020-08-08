Crozet family fights back against Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority plan to build new water pump

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has plans to build a new pump within the coming years, but they’re not going to be able to do so without facing a fight from the family who owns one of the proposed sites.
The RWSA notified Clark and her family that part of their land was one of six sites in consideration for a mandatory project that will provide Crozet with water for the next 50 years.
“June 25, I came home from work with my brother, we were taking out a big oak tree, my mom was standing in the driveway with a letter and she said, ‘I don’t understand this,‘” daughter of the land owner Hanna Clark explained. “Our fight is with locating a spot on Albemarle County property that has little to no effect on private property for this project.”
RWSA says that eminent domain could be an option but it’s their last resort and they are looking to impact private property as little as possible. In response to this proposition, Clark has started a petition to stop the pump altogether or to move it to a different location. As of now there is no final decision on a site, but RWSA says there should be a decision within the next six months. Clark says if their land is impacted it will affect their family business and they have no plans to give in.
“We have a family business that we’ve been running and Crozet for 50 some odd years, and we’re not going to give in to RWSA flexing its muscles,” Clark said. “We’re not going to just roll over and let them do whatever they want to our land.”
RWSA says they are working with the Clark family to get an easement and stresses that eminent domain is their last resort.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.