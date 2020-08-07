Waynesboro man charged with second-degree murder

The Waynesboro Police Department continues to investigate the death of an adult male that occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Ivanhoe Avenue yesterday. This morning the body was turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The victim’s next of kin has been notified and the victim has been positively identified as 47-year-old Jim John Cash of Waynesboro. An adult female who was also found at the residence, is currently being treated for her injuries at an area hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.