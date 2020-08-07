VDH offers explanation for spike in COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is offering an explanation for why the commonwealth’s cases of coronavirus spiked Friday, August 7.
According to VDH, the significant and sudden surge of 2,015 cases is due to a data backlog from earlier in the week. The increase in new cases includes information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, as well as the regular numbers for Friday.
“The system-managed flow associated with the case investigation queues the pending cases in a table. Prior to COVID-19, the process to clear this queue ran three times a day,” VDH Communications Maria Reppas said. “However, since the volume of data has increased, the existing frequency of running this process needed to change to avoid any backlogs in processing. While this process has been running hourly, that frequency still was not sufficient to clear the queue.”
This issue is said to have only affected Wednesday’s and Thursday’s reporting.
“We identified the issue last night and addressed it right away,” Reppas said. “The process is now running every 30 minutes, and is being monitored to ensure this same issue does not occur again.”
The previous record high reported by the Virginia Department of Health was 1,615 cases on May 26.
