UVA junior Riley Smyth advances to U.S. Amateur Championship quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia junior Riley Smyth has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in Rockville, MD.
The UVA golfer won two matches on Friday, beating Addie Baggarly 1-up in the Round of 32, and Lauren Beaudreau in 21 holes in the Round of 16.
Smyth was 2-down with four holes to play against Beaudreau, but made birdie on 16 and 17 to tie, and took the match with a par on the 21st hole.
Smyth will tee off against USC senior Alyaa Abdulghany in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 7:10 a.m.
The winner advances to the semifinals in the afternoon, and the 36-hole championship will be played on Sunday.
