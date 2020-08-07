UVA junior Riley Smyth advances to U.S. Amateur Championship quarterfinals

Virginia junior Riley Smyth has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in Rockville, MD.

The UVA golfer won two matches on Friday, beating Addie Baggarly 1-up in the Round of 32, and Lauren Beaudreau in 21 holes in the Round of 16.

Smyth was 2-down with four holes to play against Beaudreau, but made birdie on 16 and 17 to tie, and took the match with a par on the 21st hole.

Smyth will tee off against USC senior Alyaa Abdulghany in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 7:10 a.m.

The winner advances to the semifinals in the afternoon, and the 36-hole championship will be played on Sunday.

