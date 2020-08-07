UVA football head coach Bronco Mendenhall excited for ‘Challenging’ schedule this fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team is planning on competing this fall.
The ACC released its COVID-19-adjusted schedules on Thursday, and the Wahoos will have eleven games, including ten against conference opponents.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “It will be one of the most challenging schedules that I’ve had a chance to take on, as a head coach, with the quality of opponents, week in, and week out.”
The Cavaliers open the season at home against VMI, then play four of the next five on the road, including at Clemson, and Virginia Tech.
“My team cheered when I announced the schedule,” says Mendenhall. “When they saw the dates, when they saw the opponents, they said, ‘That just made the bubble easier.’ Life in the bubble is mundane. It’s monotonous. They’re doing a lot of the same things. They’re masking, they’re social distancing, they’re quarantining, they’re staying inside, and like all of us, they’re wrestling and struggling with that. To have something solid, some dates that are actually in front of them, to shoot for, has been helpful.”
Mendenhall says facing the Hokies in Week Two, rather than at the end of the season, can be beneficial this year.
“Playing the Virginia Tech game that early, maybe gives a sense of hope and optimism to our state, to the commonwealth, and maybe to college football,” says Mendenhall. “If there is to be a season, we are going to play it. Having some of those games early on was intentional, to maybe add some momentum to the season.”
UVA and VMI are scheduled to kick off on September 11th at Scott Stadium.
