Updates on coronavirus outbreaks in Albemarle County and Charlottesville long term care facilities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The outbreak in progress at Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville is winding down, according to the spokesperson.
At its peak, Cedars Spokesperson Fred Stratmann said Cedars reported 146 cases and 20 deaths. Three of those deaths happened since last Friday, July 31.
Of those cases, 100 were residents, meaning that nearly 90% percent of people living there caught the virus.
The VDH has not reported any fatalities at Cedars yet due to pending investigations.
Stratmann says everyone else has recovered other than 10 residents and 6 staff.
“The vast majority of the residents who were diagnosed with COVID have recovered and we’re actually at the point where we anticipate being able to close down our isolation unit next week,” he said.
In addition to the plethora of new cases reported Friday, another coronavirus outbreak is resurfacing in Albemarle County at Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The outbreak was taken off the data chart on the VDH website, but as of Friday, August 7 it is back up with 17 cases.
The facility’s administrator, Korie Flannagan says that 10 of those cases are staff and seven of them are residents. Three of those residents are being treated in the hospital. The other four are being treated in isolation at the facility.
“We have partnered very closely with the Health Department to develop a comprehensive and proactive testing plan for all of our patients and staff,” Flannagan said. “In total, we have completed three point prevalence tests. Our most recent point prevalence test was completed yesterday. We are awaiting results.”
Heritage Inn Assisted Living and Memory Care located in Pantops also has 48 cases listed on the VDH chart, but in a statement to NBC29, it said that many have recovered.
Louise Bodenstein, Director of Community Relations and Admissions, reported on Friday, July 31 that only 7 active cases of COVID-19 remained.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.