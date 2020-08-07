TJHD helping students gear up for the school year with free drive-thru vaccine clinic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is helping to prepare seventh graders in the Charlottesville area to stay protected for the upcoming year.
“As soon as kids are back in school or interacting with each other and other events outside of school, we want to make sure they’re up to date on their different vaccines,” Nick Mattsson, a public health nurse with the TJHD, said.
Mattsson helped administer the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine and the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville Friday, August 7.
“Many of the kids have not been vaccinated this year, and we have not been able to hold our vaccination clinics. The goal of today’s vaccine drive thru is to make sure as many kids as possible are ready for school in the fall,” Mattsson said.
Students who come to one of these drive-thru clinics must show up with a parent or guardian. Everyone in the car receives a COVID-19 screening and gets their temperature taken. Once everyone passes, they’re asked to pull up to the next available station to get vaccinated.
“We have it a little bit down to a science, I think,” TJHD Nurse Manager Erin Callas said.
Callas says this drive-thru vaccination model has been used in Fluvanna, Greene, Albemarle, and Louisa county.
“We want people to know that this is an easy process. Everything is really done in the car,” Callas said.
The Tdap is a requirement for rising seventh graders, and the nurses say the HPV vaccine can prevent cancers down the line.
“Even if school happens to be virtual this year, even if they’re enrolled in the school, it’s required for them to have the proper vaccines,” TJHD Immunization Coordinator Nancy Santoski said.
The health department estimates it vaccinated a total of 100 students at the previous clinics.
“Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis - which is also called whooping cough - are pretty contagious. We want children, teachers, and staff at the school to all be protected. The more people who get vaccinated , the better it is for our community as a whole,” Santoski said.
The Thomas Jefferson Health Department is hoping to hold a similar drive-thru event for the upcoming flu season, which begins next month.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.