Teen enters guilty plea for murder, felony wounding, robbery, and burglary of elderly Louisa County couple

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A teenager charged in connection with a deadly Spotswood Trail home invasion in Louisa County last year is entering guilty pleas.
The Office of the Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Friday, August 7, that the juvenile has been convicted on the charges of first-degree murder, malicious wounding, robbery, burglary, and other firearm charges.
Authorities day the teen went to the home of his neighbors Roger and Nancy Payne on November 10, 2019, and told them his girlfriend had been abducted. Two days later, he returned with a sawed-off shotgun and demanded money from the couple. The teen took their phones, cut the phone lines to the house, and marched them out back to the train tracks behind the house. He then shot both of them at point-blank range, killing 82-year-old Roger Payne, and leaving 73-year-old Nancy Payne for dead.
The teen was caught several hours later in Nelson County. Authorities say he had used some of the couple’s money to purchase gifts for his girlfriend and was on his way to see her when deputies caught him. Law enforcement found the murder weapon in the trunk and promptly arrested him.
While the teenager was tried as an adult, he is currently still a juvenile so his name is not being released by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. He faces three life sentences and an additional 25 years when formally sentenced on November 10, 2020.
08/07/2020 Release from the Office of the Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney:
Louisa – Today, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced the conviction of a man by the Louisa County Circuit Court of first degree murder, malicious wounding, robbery, burglary, and other firearm charges for heinous crimes committed in November 2019.
On November 10, 2019, the defendant went to the elderly couple’s home in Louisa County under an alias alleging his girlfriend had been abducted. Authorities believe he was scouting out the home for future murder. Two days later he returned to the home telling the couple everything was fine with his girlfriend. He then left and subsequently returned in different clothing and carrying a sawed-off shotgun. He told the couple he had been watching them and knew they had money. He demanded their money and forced them to get dressed. He took their phones, cut the phone lines to the house, and marched them out back to the train tracks behind the house… all the while assuring them they would be fine. He then shot both of them at point-blank range. Roger Payne, 82, was killed instantly and Nancy Payne, 73, was left for dead with a gunshot wound to her throat. Miraculously, she survived by playing dead and walked to a friend’s house once the defendant left the scene. Mere hours later law enforcement caught the defendant driving the couple’s car in Nelson County. He had used some of their stolen money to purchase gifts for his girlfriend and was on his way to see her when deputies caught him. Law enforcement found the murder weapon in the trunk and promptly arrested the suspect.
The man entered a guilty plea to these charges today, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney changed a long standing policy by requiring the man to sign a written statement of facts outlining his conduct. Due to the recent release of multiple violent murderers across Virginia by the Virginia Parole Board and the release yesterday of the unredacted Inspector General Report that confirmed the Parole Board has failed to “allow the victim’s family” a meeting with the Board before making the decision to release the murderer, the Commonwealth felt the admitting statement of facts into the public record was necessary. The opportunity for a meeting with The Virginia Parole Board is not only required by law, but it is basic compassion for those who have been victimized by such a brutal crime. Unfortunately, the Commonwealth has heard this complaint from a number of prosecutors across Virginia.
The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney will ensure the family has a notarized copy of the statement of facts and will be watching the actions of the Virginia Parole Board.
Speaking on the convictions McGuire said: “This atrocity shocked our community and devastated the Payne family. We hope they can find peace now that we brought man’s justice today. The family understands we cannot control the Virginia Parole Board, but they agreed that the addition of the statement of facts to the public record is our best chance.”
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Wood, who prosecuted this case with McGuire, said: “We are thankful to the multiple law enforcement agencies that swiftly worked in tandem to apprehend the murderer. Their quick coordination across county lines took a murderer off the street, and we commend the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, and the United States Marshall’s Service for their service to Louisa County and the commonwealth.”
While the man was tried as an adult, he is currently still a juvenile so his name is not being released by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. He faces three life sentences and an additional 25 years when formally sentenced on November 10, 2020.
