Teen enters guilty plea for murder, felony wounding, robbery, and burglary of elderly Louisa County couple

On November 10, 2019, the defendant went to the elderly couple’s home in Louisa County under an alias alleging his girlfriend had been abducted. Authorities believe he was scouting out the home for future murder. Two days later he returned to the home telling the couple everything was fine with his girlfriend. He then left and subsequently returned in different clothing and carrying a sawed-off shotgun. He told the couple he had been watching them and knew they had money. He demanded their money and forced them to get dressed. He took their phones, cut the phone lines to the house, and marched them out back to the train tracks behind the house… all the while assuring them they would be fine. He then shot both of them at point-blank range. Roger Payne, 82, was killed instantly and Nancy Payne, 73, was left for dead with a gunshot wound to her throat. Miraculously, she survived by playing dead and walked to a friend’s house once the defendant left the scene. Mere hours later law enforcement caught the defendant driving the couple’s car in Nelson County. He had used some of their stolen money to purchase gifts for his girlfriend and was on his way to see her when deputies caught him. Law enforcement found the murder weapon in the trunk and promptly arrested the suspect.