Stuff the Bus kicks off in the Shenandoah Valley

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - Stuff the Bus kicked off on Thursday in the Shenandoah Valley. The United Way SAW’s annual school supply drive is longer this year due to COVID-19. They’re accepting donations now through August 16.
Bins are set up at the Waynesboro Wal-mart, or school supplies can be dropped off at the Salvation Army in both Staunton and Waynesboro.
Financial donations are welcome as well. Details can be found at UW SAW website: www.stuffthebus2020.org.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
United Way of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro
Expands Stuff the Bus Campaign Due to COVID-19
Stuff the Bus—the annual school-supplies drive lead by United Way of Staunton, Augusta Country, and Waynesboro (UW SAW)—is being expanded this year due to COVID-19. Donations are being accepted from August 6 through August 16 this year, and donations may be made in multiple ways.
“We’ve expanded our giving options to help reduce contact,” explains UW SAW’s Kristi Williams, CEO. “We can accept donations of cash by check, text, or online donations. Plus, while we won’t station volunteers at Walmart this year, donations of school supplies can be placed in the collection bin at the Waynesboro Walmart through the sixteenth.”
School supplies can also be dropped off at both the Waynesboro and Staunton Salvation Army locations, and the UW SAW offices at 24 Idlewood Blvd. Suite 106, Staunton, VA 24401. Check donations may also be mailed to the UW SAW offices.
Mrs. Williams explains that this year, funds and donations will be distributed based on individual schools specific needs. “This is to help make sure we get the most needed supplies to the schools.” In addition to traditional supplies, this year’s Stuff the Bus will also distribute disinfectant and personal protective supplies to promote a clean and safe study environment at home.
Details on making donations can be found on the UW SAW website at: www.stuffthebus2020.org,
What kind of impact can you have?
Mrs. Williams outlined a few ways your donations may be used:
· $25 could provide 10 children with hand sanitizer
· $50 could give a high-school student everything he or she needs to be ready for school
· $100 could give 8 students durable rip-stop backpacks
· $500 could give 15 children a full school-supplies kit
For more information on this year’s Stuff the Bus campaign, contact the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro at 540-885-1229 or visit www.stuffthebus2020.org
About United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro
United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro (SAW) is part of a national network of more than 1,300 locally governed organizations that work to create lasting positive changes in communities and people’s lives. Building on more than a century of service as the nation’s preeminent community-based fundraiser, United Way engages the community to identify the underlying causes of the most significant local issues, develops strategies and pulls together financial and human resources to address them, and measures the results. United Way SAW tackles issues based on local needs. Common focus areas include helping children and youth succeed, improving access to health care, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening families. For more information about United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro (SAW), please visit: www.unitedwaysaw.org
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.