Stuff the Bus kicks off in the Shenandoah Valley

United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro (SAW) is part of a national network of more than 1,300 locally governed organizations that work to create lasting positive changes in communities and people’s lives. Building on more than a century of service as the nation’s preeminent community-based fundraiser, United Way engages the community to identify the underlying causes of the most significant local issues, develops strategies and pulls together financial and human resources to address them, and measures the results. United Way SAW tackles issues based on local needs. Common focus areas include helping children and youth succeed, improving access to health care, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening families. For more information about United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro (SAW), please visit: www.unitedwaysaw.org