The South Street Inn in Charlottesville is up for sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The South Street Inn located in downtown Charlottesville is for sale.
Located a block away from the Downtown Mall, the South Street Inn was opened in 1986. Owner Brendan Clancy has been running the 19-room inn since 1991.
Clancy says its been a pleasure running the inn the past 29 years. “It’s been a nice place and I’ll miss it when we sell it. But but it seems like perhaps an appropriate time to give the shot,” he stated.
The main building was originally built in 1856 and the smaller structure was built in 1890.
Clancy says it was originally built as a single-family home, but has since been a school, a boarding house, and even supposedly a brothel in the 1950s.
