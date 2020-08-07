Senators announce more than $7M for Charlottesville transit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than $7 million in new funding is coming to Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) and JAUNT.
The cash comes from the Federal Transit Authority under the CARES Act. This will help CAT and JAUNT respond to and recover from the health emergencies caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds can cover things like sanitizing equipment, personal protective gear, and additional cleaning.
08/07/2020 Release from the Office of Senator Mark Warner:
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today announced $7,143,582 in federal funding for the Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) and JAUNT. The funding was authorized by the Federal Transit Authority (FTA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.
“During this health crisis, our public transit has adapted their services to continue to meet the needs of the community it serves,” said the xenators. “We’re pleased to announce these federal dollars to help ensure that the region’s public transit workers and its riders are safe.”
Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $25 billion for transit agencies to help prevent, prepare, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. CAT and JAUNT received their funding under the FTA’s Urbanized Area Formula Program to support operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency. CAT and JAUNT can also use the funds to cover salaries, wages, benefits, maintenance, driver protector shields, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitizing equipment and additional cleaning.
