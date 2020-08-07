Senators announce more than $7M for Charlottesville transit

Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $25 billion for transit agencies to help prevent, prepare, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. CAT and JAUNT received their funding under the FTA’s Urbanized Area Formula Program to support operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency. CAT and JAUNT can also use the funds to cover salaries, wages, benefits, maintenance, driver protector shields, personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitizing equipment and additional cleaning.