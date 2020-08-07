New voter registration down compared to past Presidential election years in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia voters go to the polls in just 88 days, but election officers across the commonwealth are sounding the alarm. New voter registration is lagging far behind the last two elections, and watchdogs say the pandemic is to blame.
New voter registration and excitement typically reaches a fever pitch during election years. This year, that is not the case, according to Charlottesville Voter Registration Manager Jamie Virostko.
“I started in 2016, right about this time, and the registration activity was furious already,” Virostko explained, “It just kept building and we’re not seeing that now.”
According to data gathered by the Virginia Public Access Project, new registrations are sharply down in 2020. In June this year, just 13,868 voters registered, compared to 23,135 in June 2016, 24,068 in 2012, and 20,977 in 2008. In Albemarle County, the difference is smaller: just 266 less new voters registered in the first week of August vs the same week in 2016.
According to election officials, one thing stands out as a potential cause.
“Probably the closure of DMV for two or three months,” Albemarle County General Registrar Jake Washburne said. “Then, sort of the limited opening up with DMV.”
Charlottesville election officers say their numbers might take a big hit thanks to the pandemic’s impact on students moving in at the University of Virginia.
“Move-in day is always a big registration day,” Virostko said. “We always wait for them to come in with a big stack of third-party registrations.”
Still, the registrars say that there is still time to make up the difference. They are encouraging new voters to consider registering online to save themselves the trip to the DMV.
“We usually see the big spike registrations in the presidential year in August, September, and the first week in October,” Washburne explained. “Jury’s still out on that.”
The last day to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, October 13. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 23, but election officials encourage you to send in that application early.
