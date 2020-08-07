New voter registration down compared to past Presidential election years in Virginia

According to data gathered by the Virginia Public Access Project, new registrations are sharply down in 2020. In June this year, just 13,868 voters registered, compared to 23,135 in June 2016, 24,068 in 2012, and 20,977 in 2008. In Albemarle County, the difference is smaller: just 266 less new voters registered in the first week of August vs the same week in 2016.