CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy Thursday evening with damaging, large hail, flooding and tornado warnings, this Friday morning will remain quiet. The atmosphere will reload this afternoon and evening with additional showers, downpours and thunderstorms forming.
The National Weather Service has issued a new Flash Flood Watch for much of the region for this afternoon through late tonight. Watch flood prone areas during and after heavy rain. Never drive through high water.
Weather disturbances along a stalled out front will produce locally heavy rain and a severe weather threat through this evening.
That front will push more to our southeast this weekend. A somewhat more stable air mass will arrive from the northwest Saturday and mainly Sunday with less storms. It will become hotter, however.
Still can’t rule out a stray rain risk this weekend.
Shower and thunderstorms chances increase again mid to late next week. Organized severe weather is not expected at this time.
Friday: Early fog and low clouds. Scattered shower/storm risk this afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s.
Friday overnight: Showers and storms fade. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and still humid. Isolated shower/storm risk in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Just a stray rain risk. Most places look dry. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Monday through Thursday: Hazy, Hot and Humid. Isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 80 to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
