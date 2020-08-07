JMU won’t play football in the fall; Dukes will explore spring competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison football team will not be on the field this fall.
The Dukes were hoping to play an independent schedule in 2020, after the CAA announced on July 17th that it was suspending conference competition due to COVID-19.
However, the NCAA’s decision earlier this week to allow each division to decide whether or not to hold fall championships has forced JMU’s hand.
One of the NCAA requirements is that at least 50-percent of teams at each level must be competing in order for a postseason tournament to be held.
Currently, more than half of FCS-level schools have postponed their football season, which means a championship tournament is not possible.
The Dukes were aligning their decision to play with a chance at competing for a national championship.
With no tournament this fall, the JMU Athletic Department says it will be working with the CAA and the NCAA to explore playing football in the spring.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.