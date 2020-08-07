Few Storms Tonight. Hotter Weekend, Lower Storm Chance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few showers and storms, mainly before midnight. A Flash Flood Watch is still posted, as any storm could produce localized heavy flooding rain in a short period of time, plus already wet ground. Remember, Never attempt to cross flooded roadways. A weak front that has been stalled over the Mid-Atlantic the last few days, will move away this weekend.
While not totally storm free, the weekend is drier than the last few days. Mainly isolated storms in the afternoon, but most remain dry. It will turn hotter, highs upper 80s Saturday and near or just above 90 on Sunday. Hot and humid conditions will carry into next week, with another heat wave building. During the afternoons and evening scattered storms to develop.
Tonight: Showers and storms fade. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Few storms possible. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s.Lows around 70.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70.
Friday: Variable clouds, Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s.
