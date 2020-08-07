Fentress Architects hired for Albemarle Co. courts project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has hired an architectural firm for its courts project.
Fentress Architects from Washington, D.C. will design and facilitate construction of the courts complex additions and renovations. This includes renovating the Court Square and Levy Opera House buildings, as well as a new Albemarle General District Court that will be shared by the county and Charlottesville.
“The County of Albemarle and City of Charlottesville are collaborating on their most significant project in a generation. Our goal is to create an impactful and sustainable architecture that honors the past, meets the current and future needs of the courts, and reflects the ideals of the American judicial process,” Fentress Architects Principal-in-Charge Steve White said in a press release from the county Thursday, August 6.
Albemarle County expects construction of the project to cost approximately $45.2 million.
Construction is expected to get underway in Spring 2022, and wrap up in the Fall of 2024.
08/06/2020 Release from Albemarle County:
"The Albemarle County Project Team and Selection Committee worked diligently to ensure that a caring, quality-driven architectural firm was selected to partner with Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville on this historic project for the greater community. At the end of the process, it was clear that Fentress Architects provided the experience, qualifications and care that is required to execute this project," said Lance Stewart, Director of Facilities and Environmental Management.
“The City of Charlottesville participated in the selection process and strongly supported the decision to hire Fentress,” said Paul Oberdorfer, Charlottesville Deputy City Manager.
Architectural design services and construction facilitation will run through January 2025. The contract amount is $4,849,689.
About the Courts Project
In 2019, Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville began redeveloping the Levy Opera House and site located at 350 Park Street.
The renovations will be designed to function for a 21st century judicial system with modern design features that will enhance security while maintaining accessibility for our community. We anticipate completion of all construction and renovation by 2025.
