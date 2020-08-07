Fentress Architects hired for Albemarle Co. courts project

In 2019, Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville began redeveloping the Levy Opera House and site located at 350 Park Street. In the first phase of work, a 3-story building will be constructed and connected to the Opera House. This building will accommodate court sets for the City and County’s General District Courts. A portion of the Levy Opera House will be also be renovated during this phase in order to accommodate the County Commonwealth Attorney’s office. Approximately 58,850 square feet will be included in this phase of construction and renovation. The second phase of work will include the renovation of and small addition to the Circuit Court at the current historic courthouse. This renovation and construction will encompass approximately 32,034 square feet.