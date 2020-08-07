Earlysville sees damage, power outages following Thursday storms

EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Friday morning hundreds of people were still without power in the Earlysville area. Earlysville Road was closed near the airport as line workers worked to restore power.
Residents were out assessing the damage and cleaning up after a Thursday evening storm caused trees to fall and significant damage to some homes.
“Just a terrible mess. I never seen it like this before. I don’t know if it was that tornado, a hurricane, I don’t know what came through here but something sure made a mess,” Earlysville resident David Morris said.
Morris says the damage is the worst he has seen in the 25 years he has lived in the area.
