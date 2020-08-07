Charlottesville Passport program extended to end of the year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A program that encourages people to visit different restaurants, taprooms and wineries in central Virginia is extending its offer.
The deals in the “Special C’Ville Passport” were set to expire this month. Due to the pandemic, it’s extending those deals to the end of the year.
The passport gets you free and discounted food and drinks when you visit participating venues around the Charlottesville area. The program’s founders say the extension helps restaurants that are open for in-person dining.
“Once we’ve spoken to all the businesses and they’ve mentioned about how safe they’re being, we thought we’d go ahead and extend the passport and promote everyone, you know, being safe but supporting our local businesses so that hopefully they can stay open during this tough time,” said Courtney Paxton.
The passport, which is usually ranges from $15-20, is just $10 this month.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.