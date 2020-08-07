Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program taking applicants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is launching a new program to give tax relief for city homeowners.
The Charlottesville Housing Affordability Program offers grants to those homeowners who don’t qualify for elderly or disabled tax relief programs.
The deadline for new applicants is September 1, 2020.
City staff say this program is different from others across the state, as well as other programs the city has implemented to address the affordable housing crisis.
"This is strictly income based, and anybody can apply," Todd Divers, commissioner of the revenue for the city of Charlottesville, said. "You don't have to be elderly, you don't have to have a disability. So that is an extra measure and a length that our city goes to that most localities have not gone to."
Other restrictions apply as well, such as an income requirement, as well as not owning any other real estate. More information can be found on the city’s website. You can apply by filling out this form.
