ACPD: Crash on James Monroe Parkway results in fatality

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway in Albemarle County.
Emergency crews were called out to the area near Bishop Hill Road around 4 a.m. Friday, August 7. First responders discovered a vehicle had collided with a downed tree in the roadway.
The driver died at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
A portion of the road was closed to traffic for several hours Friday, and didn’t reopen until a little after 10 a.m.
The Albemarle County Police Department says this is the eighth traffic fatality investigated by the department in 2020.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.
