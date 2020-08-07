ACPD: Crash on James Monroe Parkway results in fatality

ACPD: Crash on James Monroe Parkway results in fatality
August 7, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 10:23 AM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a fatal crash along James Monroe Parkway in Albemarle County.

Emergency crews were called out to the area near Bishop Hill Road around 4 a.m. Friday, August 7. First responders discovered a vehicle had collided with a downed tree in the roadway.

The driver died at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

A portion of the road was closed to traffic for several hours Friday, and didn’t reopen until a little after 10 a.m.

The Albemarle County Police Department says this is the eighth traffic fatality investigated by the department in 2020.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.

