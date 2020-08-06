World War II Marine veteran celebrates 100th birthday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital held a special birthday celebration for one of its residents Thursday evening.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Charles Berton "Bert" Mulligan is now 100 years young.
Mulligan served during World War II, and was part of the division that took part in the 36-day battle to take the island of Iwo Jima from the Imperial Japanese Army in 1945. He also participated in the battle for Guam. He is a member of the Gold Star Post 6452, Veterans of Foreign Wars in Ridgeley.
Debbie Palmore, Mulligan’s daughter, was there for the celebration along with hospital staff and a caravan of well-wishers. Palmore told NBC29 she feels blessed to have Bert as a father.
When asked how he thinks he was able to reach such a milestone age, Mulligan attributed it to his diet.
“I eat ramps [a North American species of wild onion] and ginger brandy,” Mulligan said.
