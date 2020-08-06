Virginia Tech ranked No. 24 in Preseason Coaches Poll; UVA is ‘Receiving Votes’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team is ranked #24 in the nation in the Preseason Coaches Poll, while Virginia is in the ‘Others Receiving Votes’ category.
The poll was released on Thursday, and the ACC has three teams in the Top 25.
The number grows to four, if Notre Dame is counted, as the Irish are playing a conference schedule this year.
Clemson is ranked #1 with more than twice as many first-place votes (38) as #2 Ohio State (17).
Alabama, Georgia, and LSU round out the Top Five.
The Irish are 10th, and North Carolina is 19th.
UVA received 13 votes, and is joined by Louisville, Miami, Pitt, and Duke.
