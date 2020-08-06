UVA IDEA Fund awards $5,000 grant to Equity Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program at the University of Virginia is getting an award from an alumni group. The Marcus L. Martin Award is given every year by the UVA IDEA Fund to programs that advance their ideals which are, inclusion, diversity, equity, and access.
This year the IDEA Fund has announced that the 2020 award will be given to the UVA Equity Center. The Equity Center was created last year to help strengthen relations between the university and the Charlottesville community.
Cicely Peterson-Mangum, chair of the Marcus L Martin Endorsed Work Committee, says the Equity Center was chosen this year not only due to their regular work but in particular due to their work in supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. She says the Equity Center developed several initiatives to respond to COVID-19 including some that helped to support UVA contract employees.
“The Support UVA Contract Employees, many of whom lost their job as a result of the pandemic and to find ways to support them during this time. So those are some of the more immediate responses that the Equity Center has engaged in that were the most important and that we wanted to get behind,” she said.
The $5000 grant will help support the Equity Center’s mission.
The award is named after Dr. Marcus L. Martin who was the former head of the office of diversity, equity, and inclusion at UVA.
