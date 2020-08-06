UVA golfer Riley Smyth advances to U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Round of 32

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA junior golfer Riley Smyth has advanced to the Round of 32 at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship in Rockville, MD.
Smyth rallied from a 2-hole deficit with 5-holes to play to beat former Pepperdine golfer Katherine Zhu 1-up in the first round of match play on Thursday.
The match was All Square through nine holes, before Zhu won 10 and 11.
Smyth went in front with wins on 14, 15, and 16, courtesy of a par and two birdies.
She advances to face Florida senior Addie Baggarly in the Round of 32.
That match is at 8 a.m. on Friday, with the Round of 16 in the afternoon.
Smyth is the 5-seed in the match play bracket, after finishing 1-under par in the stroke play portion of the event.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.