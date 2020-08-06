Storms cause damage across central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pair of tornado warnings and some serous storms highlighted an active system that made its way across the NBC29 viewing area Thursday evening, causing trees to topple and roads to washout.
In Earlysville, trees and power lines blocked roads. That includes near the intersection of Earlysville Road and Panorama Road. Dominon Energy reported thousands of people without power at the height of the outages.
In the Shenandoah Valley, a massive tree uprooted and feel over, destroying a fence. Multiple roads washed out, including Route 11 in Mount Sidney. Trees and power lines came down in some places on that side of the mountain.
A tree in Charlottesville fell on a house. Crews responded to Grove Road early Thursday evening. The extent of the damage is unclear, but there were no reports of injuries.
A creek in Albemarle County also swelled with all the rain. The creek running through the Woodbrook neighborhood was out of its banks and into people’s yards. Neighbors say this is one of the first times the creek reached that high this year.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.