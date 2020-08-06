Recent storms causing more roof damage according to AHIP

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Recent strong storms have resulted in more damage to homes and properties in central Virginia.
The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) says it is getting more calls from both new and returning clients about roof damage. The nonprofit received 43 calls in July, seven of them were for roofing repairs alone.
Three calls came in Wednesday, August 5, for urgent roof needs.
“We’ve had ceilings collapse as a result of prolonged leaks and the best advice I can give is if you’re seeing water entering the home if it’s leaking, call us as soon as possible,” AHIP Director of Programs Cory Demchak said.
Demchak also said that it’s important to be proactive before a big storm hits in your area.
“A short, quick storm maybe won’t reveal a leak, but when you have heavy rain the leaks definitely come through and people notice them more,” Demchak said.
