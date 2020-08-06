Propane tank explosion in Emporia sends at least 2 people to hospital

August 6, 2020

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - A propane tank explosion in Emporia sent at least two people to the hospital Wednesday night.

The fire chief says the explosion sounded like a bomb went off.

At least two people were taken to VCU Medical Center, and one was treated for second-degree burns.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

