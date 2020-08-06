Police ask for public’s help locating a missing Charlottesville woman

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Amy Elizabeth Hillman, a 29-year-old resident of Charlottesville, was reported missing on Wednesday, August 5. She was last seen walking in the 1200 block of Cherry Avenue around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4.
Hillman is 5 feet 0 inches tall, with black eyes and black hair.
She is in need of medication and the person who reported her missing thinks her health may deteriorate without it.
Police ask you to please dial 911 immediately if you see Hillman.
Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.