More Storms Friday. Flash Flood Threat Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flash Flood Warnings continue for several locations early tonight, from Thursday's storms. A Flash Flood Watch will remain active until 6 AM Friday. Never attempt to cross flooded roadways! Thursday afternoon brought slow moving, some severe storms and very heavy rain to parts of the area. Those impacted saw flooding rain, wind and hail. More showers or storm will still linger overnight.
A weak front will linger over the Mid-Atlantic and with disturbances moving over it, this will keep us with unsettled with stormy conditions again Friday. Additional flash flooding will be a concern.
The weekend is trending hotter with a lower chance of rain. While a pop up storms are still possible, more dry times and highs at or above 90. Hot and humid conditions will carry into next week, with another heat wave building. During the afternoons and evening some scattered storms.
Tonight: Some showers, storms. Areas of fog, Lows mid to upper 60s.
Friday: Variable clouds, humid, showers and storms. Highs mid 80s. Low upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Few storms possible. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s to near 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Stray PM storm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs low 90s.Lows around 70.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid. Few PM storms. Highs around 90.
