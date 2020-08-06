Masks all day for Staunton students and staff

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Schools announced on Thursday that masks will be required at all times for everyone.
School starts on August 18 and Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith notified families on Thursday that students and faculty will wear masks all day long even when socially distancing.
Smith says this will provide an added layer of protection for students and staff, and teachers will allow for mask breaks as needed.
Families are getting an extra week to lock in their choice of virtual or blended virtual and in-person learning, and orientations are postponed.
