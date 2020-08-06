James Monroe’s Highland reopens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for ways to get out out of the house this summer while also keeping your social distance, a spacious historical site in Albemarle County is welcoming the public back.
James Monroe’s Highland and The Highland Rustic Trails reopened Thursday, August 6 after being closed nearly five months due to the pandemic. It will be open weekly from Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The spaces offer access to hiking, gardens, and lawns with exterior views of buildings and historic landscapes.
“We’re glad to be sharing the open property, the spaces we have that are outdoors, and it feels like people are ready to do that now safely and carefully,” Executive Director Sara Bon-Harper said.
To promote low-touch admission on the property, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online at https://highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/.
General admission is $8 dollars, but free for children under six.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.
James Monroe’s Highland 8/03/2020 PRESS RELEASE:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — James Monroe’s Highland will re-open to public visitors on Thursday, August 6. During this initial opening, Highland will be open weekly from Thursday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visits will include building exteriors and outdoor landscapes of the property that was home to James Monroe, his family, and enslaved men, women, and children.
“With careful planning we have developed a safe, fun, and educational experience for our guests,” said Highland Executive Director Sara Bon-Harper. “We are pleased to be able to re-open and share the rich history of Highland with the public.”
Admission to Highland includes access to outdoor spaces including gardens and lawns, with exterior views of buildings and historic landscapes. The visit includes a low-contact outdoor interpretation station for interactive learning about Highland’s history, a takeaway paper brochure with a map and facts about the property, and a scavenger hunt for children. Monroe’s Presidential Guesthouse interiors will not be open to visitors at this time.
Admission to Highland will cost $8 per person, free for children under six and Monroe’s Farm Friends. To promote low touch admission on the property, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online at https://highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/.
The Highland Rustic Trails will also open to the public starting Thursday, August 6, and will be open weekly from Thursday through Sunday. Admission to the Highland Rustic Trails will be free. Trails guests must register at the low-touch outdoor registration table upon arrival. Entry to the Highland Rustic Trails must be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. All trails guests must exit the property by 4:15 p.m. For more information visit https://highland.org/plan-your-visit/highland-trails/.
About James Monroe’s Highland, the home of James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, is adjacent to Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Charlottesville, Virginia. Purchased by Monroe in 1793, the property was home to the Monroe family for nearly 25 years. Highland interprets the period of Monroe’s public career, including the historic experiences of enslaved African Americans who lived on the property. Acquired by William & Mary (Monroe’s alma mater) in 1974, Highland offers tours, hosts community and private events, and features a robust museum shop including a Virginia Artisans Room. For hours, directions and more information, visit highland.org or call 434-293-8000.