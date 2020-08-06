Grocery prices jump since start of pandemic, stores blame supply chain woes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even as states begin to open back up, and people across Virginia go back to work, grocery prices are on the rise. Every single food and beverage item in stores has seen a price increase according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Across the board, the price of groceries is up 4.2% since the pandemic began. One of the highest risers is the price of fresh meat, which is up 11% since February. A big chunk of that is beef, which is up more than 20% over the same time frame. Fresh milk, eggs, fruits and vegetables are up almost 3% as well.
Cereal, bread, and other baked goods are up 3.2% on average. In fact, the sector that saw the smallest price hike — sugar and sweets...which rose less than 1%.
Grocery stores like Market Street Market in Charlottesville say that while prices are up, it has more to do with supply chain issues than stores arbitrarily raising prices. New measures that growers and suppliers have had to take due to the pandemic are slowing output and efficiency. That raises prices for stores, and therefore raises prices on consumers.
“A lot of it is supply issues,” Market Street Market’s Santina Urrutia said. “It’s just harder to get things and we’re lucky to get the cleaning supplies that we’ve been able to get. It’s just been a struggle.”
Urrutia recommends that customers be aware of sales and deals when they shop to save as much money as possible.
