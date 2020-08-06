Flash Flood Watch

By David Rogers | August 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 12:49 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stalled front across Virginia will be the cause for additional showers and storms Today. With ground conditions saturated, localized flooding is a possibility. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of our area until Tonight. Another round of showers and storms can be expected Friday as well. The stalled front will dissipate, setting the stage for improving conditions by the Weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: 84

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

