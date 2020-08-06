Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Conditions have quieted down after pre-dawn showers and storms advanced across the area. If you are heading out Today, make sure you grab your umbrella. Another round of unsettled weather is expected this afternoon and evening. A stalled frontal boundary and waves of energy along it will trigger additional showers and storms Today and Tomorrow. eventually the front weaken and dissipate and allow for improving conditions this Weekend. Have a great and safe day !