Eye to the sky

Improving Weekend

By David Rogers | August 6, 2020 at 7:38 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 8:15 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Conditions have quieted down after pre-dawn showers and storms advanced across the area. If you are heading out Today, make sure you grab your umbrella. Another round of unsettled weather is expected this afternoon and evening. A stalled frontal boundary and waves of energy along it will trigger additional showers and storms Today and Tomorrow. eventually the front weaken and dissipate and allow for improving conditions this Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s

Tonight: scattered storms, Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 90l...Low: around 70

