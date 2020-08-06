Emergency SNAP benefits to be available again in Aug. for Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will once again receive emergency benefits during the month of August.
The emergency benefits are part of the Virginia Department of Social Services’ continued effort to help Virginians meet their needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Eligible households include SNAP participants who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit,” a release said.
The allotments will be automatically loaded on the EBT cards. Those who are eligible should have the extra benefits on Sunday, Aug. 16.
The status of future emergency benefits past August is still unknown.
