Emergency crews respond to overnight fire in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Department of Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at the 3000 block of Laurel Park Lane around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, August 6.
Authorities believe the fire was caused by an appliance.
Abbey Stumpf with Albemarle County says one person was inside the home at the time, and was able to escape.
“When they arrived they found the unit fully engulfed with heavy thick smoke,” Stumpf said. “The home occupant had been able to evacuate on their own, but they did require some treatment from our first responders.”
That person was then transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
